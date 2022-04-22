AstaGuru to host Two Auctions commemorating its 'Month of Masters'

New Delhi, April 22 With over 200 works on offer, AstaGuru concludes its 'Month of Masters' campaign with two important Modern Indian Art auctions - 'Masters Legacy' to be held on April 29-30 and 'Collectors Choice' scheduled on May 2-3.

Both the auctions will showcase a stellar collection of rare and unseen avant-garde works of Modern Indian Art. These works come from the oeuvre of some of the finest Indian modernists spanning different eras and generations such as Rabindranath Tagore, António Xavier Trindade, Nandalal Bose, Gaganendranath Tagore, Nicholas Roerich, Jamini Roy, Amrita Sher-Gil, M. F. Husain, S. H. Raza, F. N. Souza, Jehangir Sabavala, V. S. Gaitonde, Krishen Khanna, A. Ramachandran, Bikash Bhattacharjee, Rameshwar Broota to name a few. Several of these works are appearing in an auction for the first time.

The auctions will also showcase works by two prolific European painters Horace Van Ruith and Thomas Daniell. Along with a host of sculptures by eminent artists including Pilloo Pochkhanawala, Prodosh Das Gupta, Ram Kumar, Jogen Chowdhury, Himmat Shah, Somnath Hore, amongst others.

On hosting two Modern Indian Art auctions, Sneha Gautam, Vice President, Client Relations, AstaGuru Auction House states, "We are extremely excited for the upcoming ‘Masters Legacy' auction on April 29-30 and Collectors Choice auction 2nd- 3rd May. The Masters Legacy auction catalogue has been finely curated with works spanning different periods in Modern Indian Art. From old masters like Antonio Xavier Trindade and Hemendranath Mazumdar to the eminent modernists from the post-independence generations like F.N Souza and K. K. Hebbar, the collection sheds a light on the evolution of Modern Indian Art."

Sneha further adds, "The Indian art market is constantly expanding and witnessing new possibilities in terms of the influx of important works. The collectors' community is also very keen on acquiring more works. Keeping that in mind, we have increased the number of lots in this auction.

"Moreover, the collection is replete with unique works such as a toy work by M. F. Husain, an early painting by Rameshwar Broota from the 1960s, as well as a work on cotton silk by K. G. Subramanyan. Which makes this auction a great opportunity for any collector to enhance their collection."

Sharing below the top highlights from the Masters Legacy:

Leading the 'Masters Legacy' Modern Indian Art auction is a masterpiece, lot no.12, by artist F. N. Souza titled 'Girl in a Yellow Sweater'. Appearing in an auction for the first time, the work was executed in the year 1957.

It was originally in the collection of Harold Kovner, a very important and extremely supportive patron of the artist. Executed as imagery of a head, a recurrent theme in the artist's creations, this work will be offered with an estimate of INR 4,00,00,000 – 6, 00,00,000.

Lot no. 21 is a work by one of India's 'Navratna' artists, Nicholas Roerich who found his muse in the beauty of the Himalayas.

Executed circa 1940, the work is a testament to the artist's admiration for these mountains that he often depicted with majestic white peaks rising out of hues of sapphire and clandestine clouds of white. It will be offered with an estimate of INR 3,00,00,000 - 5,00,00,000.

Lot no. 26 titled 'Tanava' is one of the famous 'Bindu' paintings by artist S. H. Raza. The 'Bindu', according to Raza, was the centre of the universe and the beginning of everything. These works dominated the artist's oeuvre for a substantial part of his career. Executed in the year 2001, it will be offered at a price of INR 4, 00,00,000 - 6,00,00,000. The artist has inscribed the painting in the bottom right in a poetic form.

A sublime work, lot no. 36, by artist Jehangir Sabavala, will also be showcased in the auction. Titled 'The Hooded Day', it is a brilliant example of Sabavala's visual eloquence that he achieved with an alluring play of light, shadow, and texture. This oil on canvas work, executed in the year 1970, will be offered with an estimate of INR 3,50,00,000 - 4,50,00,000.

A magnum opus creation, lot no. 37, by artist A. Ramachandran is also appearing in an auction for the time. The quadriptych titled 'Lotus Pond in the Monsoon Breeze' is probably the first of the artist's large-scale paintings dedicated entirely to the landscape of the pond and its vegetation. Executed in the year 2001, it will be offered with an estimate of INR 2,50,00,000 - 3,00,00,000.

Sharing below the top highlights from the Collectors Choice Auction:

Lot no.75 by artist M. F. Husain will be appearing in an auction for the first time. The work is a wooden rocking horse toy, painted in oil colour. It is a well-known fact that M. F. Husain started his career as a toymaker. Created circa 1980, this work stands apart for its uniqueness, rarity, and utility. Estimate: INR 15,00,000 - 20,00,000.

Appearing in an auction for the first time, lot no. 26, is a unique creation by artist K. G. Subramanyan. Created circa 1960, the work is executed with dye colour on cotton silk. Estimate: INR 10,00,000 – 15,00,000.

Two works by artist Rameshwar Broota will also be showcased. Lot no. 58 is an early oil on canvas work and will be offered with an estimate of INR 40,00,000 - 60,00,000. Lot no. 159, is a signature style work by the artist executed with blade scraping technique. Estimate: INR 50,00,000 - 60,00,000.

A monochromatic abstract work by artist Ram Kumar, lot no. 103, titled 'Autumn Landscape' is also a part of the 'Collectors Choice' auction. Executed circa 1950, the oil on canvas work was also exhibited in the 2020 edition of the India Art Fair. Estimate: INR 40,00,000 - 50,00,000.

