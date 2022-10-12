Auspicious items to buy in Dhanteras 2022

Dhanteras is the first significant day of Diwali festival falling on October 23, 2022. This important day falls in the month of Kartika on the thirteenth day of Kartika Krishna Paksha. It usually occurs one or two days before the main Diwali, also known as Laxmi Puja.

Dhanteras meaning is the celebration of wealth and prosperity. It is believed that on Dhantrayodashi day, Goddess Laxmi emerged with other treasures during the Churning of the ocean. Here is a list of things you can buy this Dhanteras 2022.

Gold Coin of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesh

Keeping the gold coin with the portrait of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi in a safe or locker is one of the vital thing that everyone does on this holistic day. If you can't afford to buy gold or silver coin, you may try buying any photo of Laxmi-Ganesha to your home.

Gomti Chakra

It is rare sea snail found on the banks of Gomati River. Hindu believers and most devotees of Goddess Laxmi consider it as sacred one. It can be used in the ceremonious day of Diwali when performing puja. It will be nice decor item when it is kept in the puja hall.

Broom

You may find it weird if you hear about a broom on the auspicious day, but even buying broom on the day is considered lucky. It suggests that it will remove all the financial worries of the family if you buy a broom on this divine day of Dhanteras.

Utensils

The most important and best things you should buy this Dhanteras must be utensils of brass and copper. Copper and Brass are considered good metals for the auspicious day. It is better to avoid steel and iron utensils.

Gold and Silver

Buying gold and silver is believed that these metals bring good luck to the family. According to the mythological tale of King Hima's son, there was a prediction about him that he would die on the fourth day of his marriage by a snake bite. To keep the room bright, his wife kept all the gold around him and thus he was unharmed by the snake.