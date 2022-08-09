New Delhi, Aug 9 Culinary Garage is a cloud kitchen based out of Chembur serving authentic Indian food across the city. Started y Chef. Vishay Vijan - an IHM - Aurangabad alumni, in August 2020 it serves fulfilling meals to people around the city. The idea behind starting the kitchen was to serve people a food experience that they talk about from different parts of the country right here in Mumbai.

From the Black Dal taking you to the streets of Amritsar to the Soya Chaap reminding you of Delhi and the Laal Maas that brings a little bit of Rajasthan right here, the menu is vast yet limited. life caught up with Vishay to find out more:

When did you start the brand?

Vishay: I started Culinary Garage as a cloud kitchen based out of Chembur in August 2020 to serve fulfilling meals and authentic Indian food across the city.

A little about why you started this brand/ your inspiration

Vishay: The idea behind starting the kitchen was to serve people a food experience that they talk about from different parts of the country right here in Mumbai. Bringing together authentic local cuisine from across the country under one roof, the main objective of the kitchen is to be true to the dish and its roots. We aim to educate the people in Mumbai about the different dishes, and their flavours and give them a palate of foods from different parts of the country. The inspiration comes from the food itself and its ways of preparation from the origin city.

An insight into all the products/services/dishes on the menu you're offering

Vishay: Each dish has been curated by sourcing ingredients from the origin place and made to excellence in our kitchen. Our food is made in the authentic clay tandoor keeping the zests and essence of food accurate. There is minimum usage of gas and maximum usage of coal to prepare the dishes.

There is no use of any artificial ingredients or colors in everything we prepare hence, retaining the real flavours of the dishes.

From the slow-cooked Black Dal taking you to the streets of Amritsar to the Soya Chaap reminding you of Delhi, the Laal Maas that brings a little bit of Rajasthan right here, and the Korma prompting the land of Nawabs, our menu is vast yet limited. A perfect blend of Fire and Coal brings the best of every Indian flavour to you.

Your Best-selling dishes

Vishay: Butter Chicken, Dal Makhni, Soya Chaap, Chicken Biryani, Mutton Biryani, and Chicken Tikka

Is anything special about your products or something offbeat you would like our users to know about?

Vishay: We ensure to keep innovating and introducing new and seasonal produce items from various parts of India on our menu. We had a winter special menu that had the Kaali Gajar Ka Halwa which is made from black carrots that were brought from Lucknow.

