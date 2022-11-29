Author Raghav Diwan successfully launched his first book ‘The Roads To Death’ on November 22

On November 22, 2022, Actor, Director and Scriptwriter Raghvendra Diwan who goes by the pen name Raghav Diwan marked his authorial debut by launching his first book ‘The Roads To Death’ which is published by BlueRose Publishers. The event was held at the Oxford Bookstore, Connaught Place, New Delhi. It was graced by the presence of many notable people including some influencers as well, who covered the event with their own perspectives. The event began with a book reveal after which Raghav Diwan gave an insight into his book which was then followed by a meet and greet with the author.

While talking about the launch event of ‘The Roads To Death’, the author Raghav Diwan said, “Witnessing the launch of my first book and seeing people be a part of it made me feel immensely grateful. I always had the urge to explore new fields and I am glad that I stepped into the world of writing. Harivansh Rai Bachan is one of the authors that inspired me to start writing. I vividly recall how my father handed me one of his novels, Madhushala, when I was in first grade. I devoured it in a matter of days, and ever since then, I've been a huge admirer of his writing. Following that, I started reading a lot of books, which gave me a greater grasp of a variety of topics and inspired me to write and publish books of my own. In that journey, my other favourite author Leo Tolstoy also helped. After the successful release of my first book, I will now be focusing on my next book which will be yours in no time.”

Further sharing the inspiration behind the book, Raghav Diwan added, “The book is an amalgamation of some real-life incidents that I got to know about and my imagination. I first learned about some of the drivers' real-life struggles in 2016 while conducting research in the transportation sector. I then began looking into it further and discovered a few other tragic events. After the research, I considered producing a movie about them. I tried to do it, but I couldn't because of some uncertainties. No matter what, I had to tell the story to people so I began writing down everything and I eventually completed the book in 2021, and now, I have finally released it with help of BlueRose Publishers.”

Crime-thriller novel ‘The Roads To Death’ by Raghav Diwan tells a suspenseful narrative of justice and crime set in a forested environment in northern India. The characters are shown to be as tough as the landscape's topography, and they withstand even the most intense situations and obstacles. The author has examined the many facets of love, devotion, and hope. In the book, Raghav Diwan has illuminated the lives of four distinct individuals and weaves a tale that throws light on the complexities of four lives, each diverse in its own way. With the successful launch of his first book, Raghav is prepared to establish himself in the writing community. The book is now available on Flipkart, Amazon, Kindle and also on BlueRose Publishers' official website.