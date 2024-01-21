Ayodhya poised to be world’s most magnificent tourist destination after Ram Mandir Inauguration

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said after the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) on January 22, Ayodhya is set to emerge as a highly developed and prominent tourist destination on the global tourism map. “The double-engine government is actively working on the development of religious tourist sites across the state,” he said.

Previously, even fifty devotees could not stand together in Kashi Vishwanath. With the construction of the corridor, now 50,000 devotees can gather and actively participate in religious events at the sacred site,” he said.Considered the birthplace of Lord Rama, Ayodhya is a sacred city with numerous temples and historical sites. Ram Mandir will be inaugurated on January 22 and is the most-anticipated place to visit in the country. The Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanuman Garhi, and Kanak Bhawan are among the significant religious and cultural landmarks in this pilgrimage destination.

The inauguration will take place on January 22. The idol of the Lord, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the Sanctum Santorum of the temple. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the Sanctum Sanctorum on Thursday