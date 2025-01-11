Ayodhya Ram Mandir Anniversary 2025: Lord Ram Lalla Murti Images and HD Wallpapers to Share on Pratishtha Dwadashi

As the nation celebrates the first anniversary of the historic Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, devotees worldwide are marking the auspicious occasion of Pratishtha Dwadashi with devotion and enthusiasm. This day not only remembers the holy placement of the Ram Lalla idol but also represents the realization of a long-held dream for millions of believers.

The idol of Ram Lalla, carefully crafted with great skill and devotion, shows Lord Rama as a child in his divine form. This idol has become a symbol of strong faith, hope, and spiritual inspiration for millions of followers around the world.

To honor this special day, many people are sharing and downloading high-quality images and wallpapers of Ram Lalla, which

are being widely shared on social media. These pictures not only show the divine presence of the idol but also remind us of India's rich cultural



Ram Lalla Murti Idol Image (Photo Credits: Twitter/@ShriRamTeerth)



On February 12, 2024, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla was performed with great reverence and grandeur. Eminent religious leaders, dignitaries, and countless devotees who came together to witness this sacred moment. The placement of Ram Lalla in the temple’s inner sanctum marked a new beginning in Ayodhya’s spiritual and cultural history.

One year later, the anniversary celebrations of Pratishtha Dwadashi are being marked with special prayers, ceremonies, and events in Ayodhya. Devotees decorate their homes and temples with pictures and wallpapers of Ram Lalla to show their love and devotion.

Pratishtha Dwadashi, the twelfth day of the Hindu lunar month, is a significant day in Hindu traditions. It is a lucky day for starting new temples and placing idols. The first anniversary of Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha on this day makes it even more special and brings devotees together in happy celebrations.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir anniversary in 2025 is not just about marking one year since Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha. It is also a way to honor the strong faith of millions of devotees. This day reminds us of the timeless lessons of Lord Rama and the values of duty, truth, and doing what is right.