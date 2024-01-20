Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Live: Watch Today's Sanctum Sanctorum Purification and Vastu Shanti Rituals

Religious fervour is surging in Ayodhya as the holy city prepares for the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in the new Ram Janmabhoomi temple. A pooja organized on Saturday, January 20, for Shree Ram Lalla, is set to take place as part of the 'Pran Pratishtha Karyakarm' in the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Devotees who are unable to attend the ceremony physically can watch the live streaming of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha here.

Live Broadcast:

For those unable to be physically present at the ceremony, today's live telecast of the 'Puja' can be watched on Doordarshan National's YouTube channel. This provides an opportunity for devotees and well-wishers from across the globe to witness the Sanctum Sanctorum Purification and Vastu Shanti Rituals in real time.

Sanctum Sanctorum Purification:

The Sanctum Sanctorum, also known as the Garbhagriha, holds immense significance as the innermost sanctum where the main deity, Lord Rama, will be consecrated. Today's rituals involve the thorough purification of this sacred space, ensuring that it resonates with divine energy. The ceremony is conducted with elaborate Vedic rituals, chanting of sacred mantras, and offerings to invoke divine blessings.

Vastu Shanti Rituals:

The Vastu Shanti rituals play a crucial role in aligning the temple's architecture with Vastu Shastra, an ancient Indian architectural science. These rituals are performed to appease the deities associated with the eight cardinal directions, ensuring harmony and positive energy within the temple premises.

The rituals involve the recitation of Vedic mantras and the performance of specific ceremonies to seek the blessings of Vastu Purush, the deity believed to be the guardian of the site's energy. This meticulous attention to Vastu ensures that the temple is constructed in accordance with time-honoured principles, creating a sacred and spiritually charged environment.