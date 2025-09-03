B-town Actresses Show How to Have a Moment With Lehengas This Festivities

Festivities are here, and so is the time to slip into ravishing lehengas. Be it vibrant colours, ruffled textures, embellishments, colour-blocked boho pieces or mirror-studded ones, our very own B-town divas show how to put your best traditional fashion foot forward this festive season. Take a look:

Ananya Panday: Ananya Panday exudes healthy, vibrant energy by donning a bright purple lehenga with golden embroidered details all across the skirt and the edges of her blouse. Keeping it regal and festive-appropriate, Ananya accessorises her look with golden jewellery pieces.

Pratibha Ranta: The Laapataa Ladies actress dons a full-black lehenga piece with solid colour-blocked patterns at the bottom, sleeves and across her dupatta. Channelling minimal traditional elegance and creating a statement in the accessory department, Pratibha sports elongated boho earrings and a chunky bracelet resembling a kaleera.

Medha Shankr: Medha Shankr looks graceful in a pastel peach lehenga featuring embellishments and sparkling details across her ensemble. She keeps it simple by picking selective accessories, including a maang-tika, heavy bracelet and earrings. Opting for minimal makeup, Medha lets the outfit shine.

Alaya F: Alaya F shines in a full silver lehenga piece with floral textures all across. She pairs the skirt with a V-neck blouse and tops it with a ruffled dupatta. Keeping it effortlessly minimal, Alaya simply pairs her look with statement earrings.

Khushi Kapoor: Khushi Kapoor brings a traditionally sophisticated energy by donning a peach-pink lehenga with a heart-shaped stitched blouse. With traditional accents and embroidery, this lehenga piece makes for the right wardrobe pick to create a statement by keeping it fashionably minimal.

Sharvari: Munjya actress creates a fashion fusion by donning a textured sculpted blouse with golden studs, and pairs it with a wide-striped lehenga skirt. Letting the ensemble speak volumes, Sharvari simply accessorises her look with studs.