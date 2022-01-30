Baby Jalebi, the Indian baby brand Bollywood mums love

New Delhi, Jan 30 There's never a day off when you're a mum, and nowadays parents focus on sustainability and eco-friendly baby products. Baby Jalebi, a 100 per cent Made in India brand is loved by Bollywood's many new mamas. From their Organic Baby and Kids Bedding to their Kids Backpacks and masks, this homegrown brand is a hot favourite when it comes to baby essentials and accessories for their kids and for gifting.

Bollywood babies often give their celebrity parents a run for their money when it comes to being paparazzi favourites. We spotted a bunch of kids with the brand's must-have accessories and new mama's with their latest baby essentials.

Kareena Kapoor's little Tim has often been spotted carrying his personalised Baby Jalebi Dino Backpack, and more recently the Kid's Mask to keep him safe while he's out and about.

Sunny Leone's triplets love toting around their own customised backpacks. After all who doesn't love something with their name on it. These backpacks are perfectly sized for kids, making them apt for age between 2-4 years. Not only do they pack in a punch they come in fun prints and colours.

The brand's bassinets also make for a beautiful addition to the nursery. They have been spotted with Kishwer Merchant and Kalki Koechlin. Bassinets are recommended for newborns, during the first few months before they transition to their cribs.

Indian television actress, Kishwer Merchant's newborn was photographed snug and happy in his Baby Jalebi bassinet. The young trooper recently recovered from Covid at the tender age of four months.

New parents Rohit Reddy and Anita Hassanandani love sharing photos of adorable baby Aarav Reddy in the brand's Cot Bedding and Travel Bed.

When you become a mum, an absolute necessity is your baby's Diaper Bag. The brand's personalised and stylish options have been spotted on Sania Mirza, Bruna Abdullah, Gabriella Demetriades and Jankee Mathur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor