Baisakhi: How and why they are celebrated

This year, Baisakhi the harvest festival of Punjab falls on April 14. The festival holds significance for the Sikhs as it marks the beginning of the Sikh new year. On this day, members of the community visit Gurudwaras, hold kirtans and organise fairs. On this day in 1699, the tenth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, is believed to have asked people to follow Sikhism leading to the birth of the Khalsa community. The festival is celebrated with enthusiasm in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. People performing bhangra and gidda on the beats of dhol are a visual treat on this day. The Sikh community observes this day to express their gratitude for the abundant harvest and pray for prosperity in future. Since Baisakhi is celebrated as the birth of Guru Gobind Singh - the Tenth Sikh Guru and the foundation day of Khalsa Panth, major activities for the festival are centred on gurdwaras - the Sikh place of worship. As a harvest festival Baisakhi is celebrated in open fields with energetic bhangra and gidda dance by gaily dressed men and women of Punjab.

Later, during the Baisakhi day, sacred Guru Granth Sahib is taken out in a procession. At the head of the procession are the Panj Piaras, symbolizing the journey made by the five fearless devotees from their homes to Anandpur, to be baptised by Guru Gobind Singh. Baisakhi processions are attended by men, women and children alike with faith and enthusiasm. The procession moves through major localities of the city and is welcomed by citizens and members of social and cultural societies. Colourful bhangra and gidda dance apart from mock duels are performed during Baisakhi processions. Another fascinating part of Baisakhi celebrations is the accompaniment of drummers, bands playing religious times, devotees singing religious songs and men swinging swords. Loud Sikh chants of 'Bole so nihal', 'Deg teg fateh' and rhythmic chants of 'Sat nam' and 'Wahe guru' ring out from the middle of the singing and drumming. Some men may wear the headgear (bana) of Guru Nanak, others that of Guru Gobind Singh.In their discourse at the end of the ceremony, Sikh religious leaders strive to promote the feeling of charity amongst people, especially children in honor of Guru Gobind Singh. In some places, especially Punjab, such processions are taken out even before Baisakhi.