Balance indulgence and nutrition with Luke Coutinho

New Delhi, March 24 We are often told to have five small meals rather than three large ones. For those of us who haven't yet got down to doing so, and others who love to snack in between meals... what should one eat? Of you're low on energy which snack is a good boost and what should you sip on to cool you down in the sweltering months? Celebrated chef Luke Coutinho shares some ideas:

Low on energy - try the classic cacao balls with power packed ingredients

Equipment

. Food processor

. Blender

. Air tight container

Ingredients

. 1/2 cup raw almonds soaked and dried

. 1/2 cup raw walnuts soaked and dried

. 1 cup sattu

. 2 tbsp raw cacao powder

. 1/4 to 1/2 tsp pink Himalayan salt

. 3/4 cup dates chopped

. 1-2 tbsp water

Instructions

. Pulse the almonds, walnuts, sattu, cacao and salt in a food processor until the nuts break down and combine with the other ingredients.

. Add the dates and a tablespoon of water and run the food processor until the mixture becomes thick and sticky.

. You should be able to squeeze a bit of the mixture between your fingers. If it's too loose and crumbly, add another tablespoon of water and process until everything comes together.

. Scoop pieces of the mixture and roll it into balls between your palms, slightly smaller than the size of a golf ball.

. Line them up on the baking sheet and place it in the refrigerator to chill for at least an hour, overnight if possible.

. Sprinkle some fresh/dry coconut over the balls.

