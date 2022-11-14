Be your child's superhero this Children's Day

New Delhi, Nov 14 There are many awesome options to think about when looking for gifts for this Children's Day. Children are probably fans of Disney or Marvel superheroes, or at least have a favourite. We have you covered regardless matter whether they choose the Hulk or Goofy, Iron Man or Mickey, Spiderman or Snow White. From the official Marvel and Disney stuff offered on IGP.com, we have developed a list of gifts that are most appropriate for your youngster. Be your child's superhero for Children's Day by choosing one of these customizable presents:

Avengers Assemble Personalised Coasters

Avengers, Assemble, Nostagic, right? so get these MDF Aryclic Avengers coasters in a stand that's personalisable with a name. With Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor together, all you have to do is invite your friends for a Marvel marathon and place these on the table for a cool effect.

Fun with Mickey Personalised Tumbler

Be it for school or day trips, here's the perfect hydration solution for your kids. A Disney-inspired Mickey Mouse stainless steel Travel Tumbler that's perfect to store their favourite beverage. Personalize it with a sweet picture and let them enjoy its cuteness.

Sweet Cinderella Personalised Planter

Believed to be an insightful activity for the kids, growing and nurturing a plant boosts their learning experience and teaches them responsibility too. So get this Cinderella-themed Disney ceramic planter, personalise it with their photo and they're set to explore a whole new side to them.

Iron Man Personalised Bottle

For all the original Avenger fans, this stainless steel bottle is designed with an Iron Man logo. Its features include a temperature display and touch temperature for convenience. Personalise it with a name to let the Marvel mania begin.

Avengers Special Personalised T-Shirt

Crafted with 100 per cent cotton, this Avengers theme T-shirt is bold and comfortable. And with your little ones' favourite superheroes, Hulk and Iron Man, it will instantly become their favourite. Personalise it with a name and add this stylish tee to their long list of Marvel collectibles.

Oh Boy Mickey Personalised Sipper Bottle

Never compromise on your hydration with this metal Mickey Mouse Sipper Bottle that can be personalised with a name. Travel-friendly, stylish and hassle-free, it is the perfect addition to your daily essentials. And even makes for a great gift for birthdays and other special occasions.

