Beauty Tips: Want Naturally Glowing Skin? Try These Easy Homemade Face Wash

Ahead of wedding season everyone wants their face to look radiant and fresh. For this, people use various types of creams, lotions, and face packs, but the effect is not long-lasting and only temporary. Once the skin starts looking dull, no matter how much effort is put in, the desired glow does not appear on the face.

No skin color is bad or wrong. Some people use different products on their face to improve their skin tone. But if you avoid basic mistakes and use homemade products, it will help brighten your skin tone.

Why use a face wash?

Washing your face with a face wash helps remove dust and dirt. It also helps in good exfoliation of the skin. Also, if you wash your face before starting your skincare routine, your face will be thoroughly cleaned from within. Other products are easily absorbed into the skin. Using a face wash is very important from the point of view of skin beauty.

Make your own face wash at home

If you don't want to spend money buying face wash from the market, you can make your own face wash at home. For this, you will have to follow two simple steps. Dermatologist Dr. Rashmi Shetty has given more information about this in a podcast. She has suggested two simple remedies. Doing these remedies at home will give you a youthful, radiant face.

Curd and Gram Flour Face Wash

To do this remedy, take some gram flour in a bowl. Mix curd in it. Then, instead of face wash, gently rub it on your face. This combination helps to clean the dirt from the skin. In addition, it reduces tanning and helps the skin become soft and glowing.

Honey and Sugar Face Wash

Take honey in a bowl. Mix sugar in it. Gently rub this combination on your face. This helps prevent damage to the skin. This removes dead skin cells. It works as a natural scrub for the lips and face. This helps in bringing a natural glow to the face.