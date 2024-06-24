Beenu Rajpoot's 'Lama Mani – A Story Teller in Arts' Celebrates Tibetan Tradition & Modern Art

Renowned documentary filmmaker and researcher Beenu Rajpoot continues to captivate audiences with her poignant films. Her recent work, 'Lama Mani – A Story Teller in Arts' delves into the ancient Tibetan tradition of Lama Mani, focusing on the life and work of Lama Tashi Norbu, a Tibetan Buddhist monk and contemporary artist. This documentary, directed by Beenu Rajpoot and produced by the Museum of Contemporary Tibetan Art in the Netherlands, has been screened at various venues across the USA, garnering significant attention. This film has been shot in Dharamshala, Delhi, and some international locations.

'Lama Mani – A Story Teller in Arts' illuminates the Lama Mani tradition, wherein Tibetan Buddhist storytellers use thangkas (traditional Tibetan painted scrolls) to convey ethical teachings and promote compassion. This practice, which intricately blends art and spirituality, is slowly vanishing both within and outside Tibet. The film highlights Lama Tashi Norbu's dedication to preserving and revitalizing this fading tradition. Born on July 7, 1974, in the Jigmenang Valley of Bhutan, Lama Tashi spent his early years in a Tibetan school in India, where he was ordained as a Buddhist practitioner. His studies in Buddhist doctrines, philosophy and art paved the way for his future as a thangka painter and artist. From ages 19 to 21, he worked as a painter at the residence of the 14th Dalai Lama and the monastery of Tai Situ Rinpoche. Inspired by his grandfather, who frequently entered trance states to help beings lost in the 'Bardo', Lama Tashi became a painter of gods.

At 25, Lama Tashi moved to the West, emerging as a contemporary Tibetan artist whose work blends traditional and modern elements. His art continues to convey the path to enlightenment and the essence of Tibetan Buddhism, narrating the stories of Lord Buddha, emphasizing karma (cause and effect), and encouraging compassion. Beenu Rajpoot, known for her emotionally rich and culturally impactful documentaries, brings a profound understanding of art and spirituality to her work. With Master's degrees in Philosophy, Yoga, and Mass Communications, her extensive academic background complements her deep interest in Indian philosophy. Rajpoot's 'Lama Mani – A Story Teller in Arts' not only preserves an ancient tradition but also introduces it to contemporary audiences, bridging the gap between traditional Tibetan philosophies and modern societal needs.

The documentary has been screened at various locations in the USA, including:

- Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma, CA, on November 19, 2023

- NeueHouse, NYC, on January 30, 2024

- Tsechen Kunchab Ling Buddhist Temple, Walden, NY, on February 15, 2024

- Tibetan House US, NYC, on March 10, 2024

- Lotus Bend Sanctuary, Austin, TX, on April 12, 2024

- Gaia NoMaya, Brooklyn, NY, on May 6, 2024

These screenings have offered audiences a unique opportunity to experience Tibet's rich cultural heritage through the lens of Lama Tashi Norbu's art and Rajpoot's insightful storytelling. On the work front, Beenu Rajpoot recently added another accolade to her illustrious career as her film "BANARAS: Ka’ba-E-Hindostan: Ghalib’s Ode to Banaras" won the prestigious IDPA National Silver Award.