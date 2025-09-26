Benefits of Applying Coconut Oil Mixed with Camphor on Hair and Skin
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 26, 2025 16:05 IST2025-09-26T16:04:22+5:302025-09-26T16:05:24+5:30
Having long and strong hair is everyone's dream and to fulfil that we try different remedies. Even after trying ...
Having long and strong hair is everyone's dream and to fulfil that we try different remedies. Even after trying hard we see no result. In such a situation, today we are going to see a remedy that will not waste our time and will not cost much. By doing this simple and natural remedy, you can get long, black, shiny hair. We know how beneficial coconut oil is for hair. In such a situation, if camphor is mixed with it, its benefits increase twice. Let's see what are the benefits of doing so.
Everyone wants their hair to be long and strong. We try different remedies for this. But often these remedies fail. That means our hard work and time are wasted. In such a situation, today we are going to see a remedy that will not waste our time and will not cost much. Coconut oil gives heat to our body and camphor opens the nose and respiratory tract due to its cooling and aroma. If there is a blocked nose or a mild cough, a gentle massage provides relief.
- Reduces arthritis and muscle pain: The warm effect of camphor and coconut oil helps in relieving arthritis, spinal pain or muscle pain. A light massage with this mixed oil improves blood flow and reduces pain.
- Benefits for the skin: Camphor has antiseptic properties, so it can heal skin irritation, itching or small wounds. Also, coconut oil nourishes the skin and reduces dryness.
- Reduces stress: The aroma of camphor reduces mental stress and calms the mind. This makes it useful in insomnia or mild mental stress.
- Muscle relaxation: Applying it on the back, chest or legs relaxes the muscles and reduces fatigue. This relaxes the body.
- Eliminates dandruff: Camphor has anti-fungal properties that help eliminate fungus from the scalp. Coconut oil removes dry flakes from the scalp. If you have a problem with dandruff, you should mix camphor with coconut oil and apply it.
- Eliminates lice: If there are lice in the hair of young children, the best solution is coconut oil mixed with camphor. The lice will die with its smell. It also has acidic properties that help kill lice.