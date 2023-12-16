Bengaluru mall unveils India’s tallest Christmas tree that is 100-feet tall

A Bengaluru mall in the city will unveil India’s tallest Christmas tree, reaching an impressive height of 100 feet on December 16.Mall authorities promise visitors will be treated to a visual feast as the towering Christmas tree, which is 100-feet high, takes centre stage, resonating with the spirit of the season. Phoenix Mall of Asia since it opened earlier this October has been a must-visit mall for Bengalureans. Christmas in India is a joyous time when people come together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. The festivities begin on December 25th and last until January 6th.

Christmas holds immense significance as a joyous celebration worldwide, symbolizing love, peace, and togetherness. It commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, promoting goodwill and kindness. Families unite, exchanging gifts and relishing festive feasts. Decorations illuminate homes, fostering a warm, festive spirit. Beyond religious connotations, Christmas fosters a universal sense of generosity, encouraging acts of charity and compassion. The holiday season promotes reflection, gratitude, and bonding, emphasizing the importance of spreading happiness. It's a time when people set aside differences, embracing shared humanity. In essence, Christmas transcends religious boundaries, fostering a global sense of unity, joy, and shared goodwill.