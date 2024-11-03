Bhai Dooj 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Date, Aukshan Time and Significance of Celebrating the brother-Sister Bond On Diwali

Bhai Dooj 2024, a cherished Hindu festival, will be celebrated on November 3. This special occasion follows Diwali and is dedicated to honoring the bond between brothers and sisters. On Bhai Dooj, sisters pray for their brothers’ long lives, happiness, and success, while brothers vow to protect and support their sisters. The celebration involves a ceremonial tilak applied to the brother’s forehead, symbolizing blessings and protection. Rooted in love and care, Bhai Dooj is a time to strengthen family ties, exchange gifts, and cherish the unique sibling connection that lasts a lifetime.

Date and Timing

Bhai Dooj Date: November 3, 2024

Dwitiya Tithi: Begins on November 2, 2024, at 8:22 PM and ends on November 3, 2024, at 11:06 PM.

Shubh Muhurat and Aukshan Time (Auspicious Timing):

The auspicious time for performing Bhai Dooj rituals is from 1:10 PM to 3:22 PM on November 3, 2024. An additional favorable period known as Vijaya Muhurat is from 1:54 PM to 2:38 PM.

Puja Vidhi (Rituals)

The rituals for Bhai Dooj typically include the following steps:

Preparation: Sisters prepare a thali with essential items like roli (vermilion), akshat (unbroken rice), sweets, and a dried coconut.

Tilak Ceremony: Sisters apply tilak on their brothers' foreheads, facing the northeast direction. After the tilak, they offer sweets and pray for their brothers' well-being, long life, and prosperity.

Gift Exchange: Brothers reciprocate by giving gifts or money to their sisters as a token of love and respect.

Feasting: Sisters often prepare special meals for their brothers, making the day memorable and joyful.

Significance

Bhai Dooj symbolizes the deep bond of love and protection between siblings. It is believed that performing these rituals brings happiness and a long life to brothers. The festival also has mythological significance, as it is linked to the god of death, Yama, who visited his sister Yami on this day.

This celebration not only strengthens familial ties but also beautifully concludes the Diwali festivities with joy and gratitude.