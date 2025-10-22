Bhai Dooj 2025 Wishes: Messages, Images, WhatsApp Status to Share With Brothers and Family on Bhaubeej

The bond between brothers and sisters is truly special, and Bhai Dooj (also known as Bhau Beej) is the perfect occasion to celebrate this cherished relationship. Families mark the day with joy, laughter, and togetherness. The festivities often begin with sharing faral—traditional sweets and snacks prepared in advance for Diwali. Afterwards, brothers and sisters get ready for the sacred tilak ceremony, where sisters apply a ceremonial mark on their brothers’ foreheads, and in return, brothers present gifts as a token of love and a promise of lifelong protection.

Bhai Dooj is celebrated every year on the second day of the bright fortnight in the Hindu month of Kartik. On this day, sisters perform aukshan (aarti) for their brothers as a gesture of affection and respect, and brothers express gratitude by offering gifts. In 2025, there is slight confusion regarding the exact date, as the tithi begins on October 22 at 8:16 p.m. and ends on October 23 at 10:46 p.m. Therefore, Bhai Dooj will be observed on October 23, 2025. The most auspicious time (muhurat) for the tilak ceremony will be from 1:13 p.m. to 3:28 p.m.

As you celebrate Bhai Dooj with your brother this year, share these heartfelt wishes to make him feel truly special.

Also Read: Bhai Dooj 2025 Gift Ideas: Skip the Chocolates — Give Your Sister These 5 Smart Financial Gifts for Prosperity

1. On this special day of Bhai Dooj, I pray for your happiness, success, and long life. You’re not just my brother, but my biggest strength.



2. May this Bhai Dooj bring endless joy, prosperity, and good fortune into your life. You deserve all the happiness in the world, dear brother!



3. You are my first friend, my protector, and my forever partner-in-crime. Wishing you a wonderful Bhai Dooj filled with love and laughter!



4. May the bond we share grow stronger with each passing year. Sending you heartfelt wishes on Bhai Dooj, my dear brother!

5. On Bhai Dooj, I thank you for always being my guide and my hero. May your path always shine bright with success and happiness.

6. You’ve always stood by me through thick and thin. On this Bhai Dooj, I wish you a life filled with love, peace, and prosperity.

7. No matter how far we are, our bond remains unbreakable. Happy Bhai Dooj to my amazing brother — my forever support!

8. You are my pride and joy, my best friend since childhood. Wishing you a Bhai Dooj full of blessings, smiles, and sweet memories.

9. May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Yama bless you with good health, success, and eternal happiness this Bhai Dooj and always!

10. You’ve made my life brighter with your love and care. On Bhai Dooj, I wish your life shines just as beautifully — full of happiness and success!