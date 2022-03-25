Bhumi Pednekar launches beauty platform Boddess's first flagship store

New Delhi, March 25 Boddess, the omni channel tech beauty platform, held a grand celebration in honour of the opening of its first flagship store in the country and the launch of its integrated O2O beauty and digital platform. The event was attended by its brand ambassador, Bhumi Pednekar, on the evening of Tuesday, March 22 at Ambience Mall, Gurgaon.

Showcasing the brand new Digital and Beauty Tech store the public was invited to join in and celebrate the occasion.

Pednekar stated, "I am extremely proud to be associated with a brand like Boddess which has such a futuristic vision. Being a part of the journey and watching the brand grow at such a fast pace has been very gratifying. Boddess has reinvented the way we think and experience beauty. Power-packed with best in class brands and unique features, the flagship store is a beauty haven that provides consumers a seamless Omni channel experience."

Actress & Boddess Brand Ambassador, Bhumi Pednekar

Ritika Sharma, Founder & CEO, Boddess

