BJP West Bengal in charge Sunil Bansal on maiden visit to state on August 29-30

Newly appointed Bengal BJP incharge and Party's national General Secretary Sunil Bansal will be on a two-day tour to West Bengal on August 29-30, sources within the BJP told ANI.

During his stay in Bengal, Bansal will be participating in a training programme that has been organised for the state office bearers. This two-day training programme will take place at the Vedic Village and Bansal is expected to be present throughout the entire training programme. He will address a meeting with the state office bearers.

A few days ago, Bansal was expected to tour Bengal but that did not happen because he contracted Covid.

Sources also said that the state unit is organising a huge welcome for Sunil Bansal who has been handed over the reins of the state.

The Bengal BJP unit has seen a series of ups and downs with excellent results in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections jumping from a party of two MPs to 18 MPs. Even if they suffered a huge drubbing at the hands of a TMC, the saffron party was able to win more than 70 seats in the 2021 assembly polls. Since then, a lot of water has flown under the bridge and the saffron party has lost a number of leaders who have gone back to the TMC fold.

The serious difference between the party leadership in the state has also been a huge headache for the BJP where they'll expect his organisational experience to come in handy.

After the 2021 assembly polls, the BJP has now replaced the former state president Dilip Ghosh with Sukanta Majumdar and the entire state organisation has been reconstituted.

It was on August 11 when BJP through a press release made an announcement regarding Sunil Bansal. He has been associated for the last many years in Uttar Pradesh. Now as national General Secretary, he would be in charge of crucial states including West Bengal, Telangana and Odisha.

Before Bansal, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was in charge of Bengal.

With deep-rooted RSS background, Bansal has a proven track record in the state of Uttar Pradesh where he has a strong ground connection and organisational experience right from the 2014 General Election to 2022 UP state polls.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor