Black gowns, cleavage and glamour, welcome back to basics!

New Delhi, June 23 Finally, after a decade, the spotlight has turned from the derriere to the decolletage. JLO and Kim Kardashian can be credited for the fanny being in fashion, but no more! We have waited a long time to welcome back a sultry and revealing cleavage. And while we are on the subject of sexy, hello black dress, boy have we missed you!

High octane old school glamour is back in vogue, and with it are are smoky eyes, bold lips and bronzer... lots of it, throw on some talking Haute Joaillerie, and you're ready to walk the red carpet!

Don't take our word for it, check out these divas for some serious style inspiration.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

All eyes were on Priyanka as she promoted Bulgari's 2022 brand campaign for the 'Eden The Garden of Wonders' collection in Paris. Dressed in a spectacular Contrast Dove Gown by Robert Wun, featuring a revealing cleavage, Priyanka choose to accessorise with Bulgari's diamond and emerald necklace.

Chopra was recently announced as one of the four new brand ambassadors for the jewellery brand, along with Hollywood actors Anne Hathaway and Zendaya and K-Pop star, BLACKPINK's Lisa.

Sharing a bunch of her photos from the event, Priyanka wrote, "It's never just black and white."

Janhvi Kapoor

With each public appearance, Janhvi Kapoor's fashion game is only getting better. She was spotted at the Pinkvilla Style Icons awards in a sultry black gown featuring cut-outs at the waist and a thigh high slit. A stunning emerald and diamond necklace and diamond bangles completed the look.

The actress looked stunning as she accepted her award for Super Stylish Youth Idol

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor