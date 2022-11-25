Black Panther X JJ Valaya

New Delhi, Nov 25 JJ Valaya has associated with the uber talented and Oscar winning costume designer Ruth Carter for the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

For the hit movie JJ Valaya worked with Carter collaborating closely to produce some exceptionally remarkable looks for the role of Queen Ramonda, played by accomplished actress Angela Bassett. The character of the queen, which was exquisitely portrayed via her outfit, was defined by opulent fabrics, graceful embellishments, creative prints, and of course, timeless and beloved needlework. Specifically created for the persona, the line transcends its journey by fusing the ethos with the queen's.

The World of Valaya, the luxury lifestyle and fashion collection of fashion guru JJ Valaya, is housed in the JW Marriott Hotel in the centre of contemporary Delhi.

