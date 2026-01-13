Bollywood Actresses Show How to Dazzle in Ethnic this Lohri

Lohri is here, and so is the time for you to put your best ethnic foot forward. From vibrant lehengas to free-flowing salwar suits and co-ord suits, our Bollywood actresses have often dished out cues to serve statements any given day. Take a look:

Diana Penty: Diana keeps it traditionally luxe and rooted in a bright red salwar suit laden with golden prints and embroidery all over her kurta, salwar and dupatta, bringing the perfect dazzle this festive season. The Cocktail actress accessorised her look with golden oxidized ear cuffs, bracelets and striking boots.

Triptii Dimri: Triptii dazzled in a bright red chudidar dress with fine floral prints and a spherical, bordered neckline. The Spirit actress added a contrast to her outfit with a yellow, netted dupatta and topped her look with a layered pearl neckpiece, chunky bracelets and earrings. She styled her hair in a messy bun adorned with fresh flowers.

Ananya Panday: Ananya Panday keeps it traditionally stylish in a peacock green full-length skirt with a halter-neck blouse featuring heavy embroidery all over. Letting the outfit take center stage, she simply accessorised her look with a choker neckpiece, studs and bracelets.

Bhumi Pednekkar: Bhumi Pednekkar keeps it regally aesthetic in a sequined lehenga in the shades of mustard yellow, pink and green. The high-neck blouse and embellished sequins layer her outfit with just the right dazzle, and Bhumi amplified its appeal by accessorising it with chandelier earrings and chunky kadas.

Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor shows how to look straight out of a dream in a baby pink lehenga with pearl detailing and white embroidery, serving perfect ethnic sophistication. She lets the outfit take center stage by accessorising it with selective jewellery pieces.

Kriti Sanon: Kriti Sanon shows how to prioritise comfort and style in a black co-ord set featuring fine golden prints all across. The actress peppers her ensemble with a matching potli bag, mojaris and oxidised silver jewellery.

Sonal Chauhan: Sonal Chauhan keeps it rich in an emerald green salwar suit made up of fine fabrics such as velvet and silk. The highlight? Golden embroidery and beaded work laden all around her neckline, sleeves and the hem. The actress lets the simplicity speak volumes by completing her look with drop earrings and heels.

Pragya Jaiswal:

Pragya shows how to add a pop of colour to the festivities in a bright pink sharara set with a detailed border at the hem and fine prints all across her pants. The actress simply pairs her ensemble with a metallic potli bag, accessorises her look with jhumkas, ring and a bracelet, and completes it with mojaris.