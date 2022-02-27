Bollywood celebs and their love for food

New Delhi, Feb 27 Food is the best! No, not just for us, but also for all those skinny and fit celebrities who might look like they don't eat, but the reality is really far from it. Whether they're on a diet eating only a bowl of salad or bingeing on dessert, they always take a photo or two of their favourite dishes. Here's a list of tinsel town's biggest foodies:

Shilpa Shetty

Her figure might not show it but Shilpa Shetty is truly a foodie. She knows how to balance eating healthy and bingeing, not compromising on her fitness or her tastebuds. With over 4 million Instagram followers, this yummy mummy is quite a regular food-grammer.

Deepika Padukone

This fit actress simply loves her chocolate and dessert. She often posts videos indulging in dessert while on a date with her beau or biting into a bar of chocolate.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja might have struggled with weight issues since her childhood, but that doesn't stop her from indulging in gourmet delicacies. A good diet and a strict workout regimen helps the foodie in her live on!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a self confessed food snob, and her love for caviar and oysters is well known. She often confesses that she misses homemade Indian food and dal-roti while living in the United States.

Alia Bhatt

Not too long ago a video of Alia Bhatt being upset about fried food did the rounds. The actor works out and sticks to healthy food options. She eats three meals per day and enjoys everything from salads to cupcakes.

Nargis Fakhri

We all know Nargis Fakhri enjoys experimenting with fashion and food. She often posts videos of herself whipping up a storm in the kitchen.

