Book your travel in Hindi

New Delhi, Feb 17 To enable more people to tour the world, Booking.com, has included Hindi as a language choice. All Booking.com platforms, including the mobile, web, iOS, and Android apps, will include the Hindi language version, making it accessible to Hindi speakers everywhere. Now, travellers can easily read comprehensive information, discover offers and discounts, view their reservations, manage their accounts, and more.

With the addition of Hindi, the platform is now accessible in 46 languages and dialects worldwide, allowing native speakers of those languages to travel and have authentic, local experiences.

With Hindi now available on the Extranet and Pulse app

