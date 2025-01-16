Bornahan Ceremony: A Unique Celebration for Babies and Children from Makar Sankranti to Rath Saptami 2025

The Bornahan tradition is a special ceremony for babies and children up to five years old. It takes place between Makar Sankranti and Rathsaptami. This year, it started on January 14 and will go on until February 4. Bornahan is a cultural and traditional event for young children. It celebrates how a baby adapts to the world and the changing seasons after being born. The ceremony includes activities that are good for the child’s health and things they enjoy. Since newborns can’t fully take part in these experiences, Bornahan is celebrated for kids up to five years old. This helps them create memories and connect with their culture, traditions, and nature.



BorNahan is designed to include items that are lightweight, safe, and beneficial for the child. These include puffed rice, popcorn, sugar-coated sesame seeds, small berries, tamarind, carrot slices, peanuts, and colorful treats like candies, chocolates, and biscuits. These items are showered on the child, and other children participating in the event joyfully collect the treats to take home. This not only adds to the festive spirit but also creates fun and lasting memories for all the children involved.

During the Bornahan ceremony, the child wears special traditional clothes. Boys wear black kurtas or shirts, and girls wear black dresses or ghagra-choli made from traditional khana fabric. Black is chosen because it absorbs heat, which helps keep the body warm in winter. Along with the black clothes, children are decorated with jewelry made from sugar-coated sesame seeds (halwa). Boys wear flutes, crowns, and necklaces, while girls wear necklaces, anklets, bangles, and armlets. These decorations make the children look even more adorable.



The Bornahan ceremony is a delightful event filled with joy and excitement. Mothers and families who bring their children to the celebration are given haldi-kumkum (turmeric and vermillion) as a sign of respect and joy. Guests are offered tilgul (sweets made of sesame and jaggery) as part of the festive welcome. The event becomes even more lively with stories, songs, dances, and friendly chats, turning a small gathering into a lively celebration. These memories are treasured forever, just like we treasure childhood photos of our first Makar Sankranti.



Bornahan is not just a simple ritual—it’s a way of sharing traditions and memories with the next generation. Even if the size of the celebration changes, the main idea is to create a joyful atmosphere at home. The ritual focuses on simplicity and encourages families to celebrate in a way that suits them, ensuring moments of happiness and togetherness.



The BorNahan ceremony, which combines tradition, fun, and cultural importance, remains a beloved event. It brings happiness and tradition into family life, making it a special part of their culture.