Boxing your way into a full-fat burn

If your current fitness session consists of an hour of strength training at the gym followed by thirty minutes on the treadmill - and you want to change the monotonous fitness regime for Fat loss - then a Boxing workout is for you!

Fitness boxing is a new fitness regime for people looking to lose fat, build lean muscle, and develop an athletic body. It is appropriate for both men and women of any age or fitness level. However, it is a relatively new concept in India. Contrary to popular belief, it does not entail getting into a ring and throwing punches. Instead, it has adapted sport movements as exercises that will get you fit while also helping you learn some serious skills!

Why Fitness Boxing is great for a full-body workout?

Fitness Boxing combines the many benefits of cardio workouts and weight training into one fun package that works your entire body.

Throwing and swinging punches, or moving your arm, back, and shoulder muscles using kinetic chain tones your upper body.

Slip, swings, and crouch defenses that involve a wide stance and bent knees strengthen the lower body.

How does Fitness Boxing help to burn fat?

Boxing is a high-intensity workout that primarily relies on aerobic metabolism, despite drawing energy from both anaerobic and aerobic pathways. V02 max is the maximum amount of oxygen that can be absorbed, carried through the blood, and used as fuel during exercise. This increased energy expenditure burns calories and eventually reduces the body's fat percentage. A lower body fat percentage gets you one step closer to having a slim and athletic body.

5 Reasons why boxing should be a part of your weight loss journey:

It is a serious calories burner

High-intensity boxing training has been shown to reduce body fat and improve overall body composition more than walking, jogging, and running. as it stimulates the heart to pump blood to the muscles It promotes fat loss while also keeping the heart healthy.

A typical session of boxing can burn up to 600 calories.

