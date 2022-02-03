Budget 2022: Saving for a rainy day? Your umbrella just got costlier

New Delhi, Feb 3 As the world struggles to regain economic footing due to the pandemic, does the Union Budget 2022-23 in any way alleviate your lifestyle or impact your daily spending?

Commonly used items like earphones, headphones and loudspeakers, umbrellas along with solar cells and solar modules and even toys are set to see a price hike due to an increase in customs duties on imported parts.

But clothes and coffee, may get a tad bit cheaper, and if you're into seafood then imported mussels and squids will also be lighter on your pocket due to the decrease in customs duty.

Travel

Don't expect to pay less for either your flights or your stays, but years and years down the road, you'll find its easier to get from one city to anther with the government focusing on logistics and connectivity. With travel restrictions and borders being closed both business and leisure travel has taken a hit. While holidays have been almost non existent, even work trips have been impacted.

But the proposed extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme

