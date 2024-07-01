Cancer-Causing Chemicals Detected In Pani Puri; 22% Deemed Unsafe For Consumption

Recent food safety inspections in Karnataka have uncovered alarming issues with the popular street food, Pani Puri. Officials reported that 22% of the 260 Pani Puri samples collected from various outlets failed safety standards due to the presence of hazardous chemicals.

Srinivas K, Commissioner for Food Safety, stated that the investigation was initiated following complaints about Pani Puri quality across the state. The samples, which were taken from both roadside stalls and upscale eateries, showed concerning levels of artificial colors and carcinogenic agents. Specifically, chemicals such as brilliant blue, sunset yellow, and tartrazine were detected in 41 samples. Additionally, 18 samples were found to be unfit for human consumption due to their stale condition.

In response to these findings, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring food safety. Previous actions included banning Rhodamine-B, a food coloring agent commonly found in dishes like gobi manchurian and cotton candy. Minister Gundu Rao emphasized the importance of public awareness and restaurant accountability in maintaining food hygiene standards.



