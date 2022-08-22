Caring for your diamonds

New Delhi, Aug 22 Diamonds can be as old as the earth itself and are one of the hardest gems on earth, however, they still need to be treasured and cared for to keep them sparkling. De Beers Forevermark shares their best-curated tips and tricks to care for your diamond jewellery to ensure that it will keep shining Forever.

Protecting your diamond jewellery: Your diamond jewellery may become exposed to harsh chemicals or abrasive solutions. Whether it is wearing perfume, applying sunscreen, washing up, or simply using hairspray, these chemicals can erode or dull metal settings. It is sometimes best to remove your jewellery or wear protective clothing.

Handling your diamond ring: Specifically, when removing rings, you should always ensure to pick it up by its band, not by the stone or setting. This will help to keep the diamond secure in its setting as well as prevent natural oils from your hands from building up around the stone.

* For a simple way to clean your diamond ring at home, use hot soapy water and gentle brushing with a soft-bristled toothbrush.

* Use a solution of one-part ammonia to six-partswater, rinsing well to renew the brightness.

* Shop-bought non-abrasive jewellery cleaners are a good alternative to brushing. Make sure the cleaner is safe to use on your ring metal, as well as on the diamond itself. After cleaning, rub gently with a soft cloth to accentuate your diamond's shine.

* It's recommended that you take your diamond to an authorised jeweller for professional cleaning once every six months. The jeweller can also inspect your ring for any weakness or trauma, making sure that the diamond remains safe in its setting.

Storing your diamond jewellery

Due to their natural hardness, diamonds can damage other gemstones, metals, and even other diamonds. To keep the best diamond quality care, if you need to take your diamond jewellery off, it's always best to store it separately from your other jewellery. Where possible, always store your diamond jewellery correctly in its box. Alternatively, keeping your diamond jewellery in individual soft cloth pouches will also protect them from any harm. It's important to protect your jewellery box so that it can continue to keep your diamond safe. We recommend you store your jewellery box in a dry, cool, and secure location.

Keeping your diamond jewellery safe

From the moment you receive it, your diamond holds a lifetime of memories to be made and dreams to be had. Whilst nothing can replace the sentimental value of your diamond jewellery, you can protect its monetary value by insuring it

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor