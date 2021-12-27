Celebrate New Year's Eve in New York City

New Delhi, Dec 27 If you're on the other side of the globe, all the way in NYC, away from friends and family, here's a list of things to do this New Year's Eve to keep your spirits high:

New Year's Eve Times Square Ball Drop

December 31, Times Square, Manhattan

The Times Square Waterford Crystal The New Year's Eve Ball will dazzle in Times Square throughout the season, but its arrival on New Year's Eve is a dazzling, once-in-a-lifetime event. Vaccinated spectators will be welcomed back in-person this December at the event, which will be broadcast live to millions of viewers in NYC and around the world. Guests can also make a wish for the New Year on a piece of official NYE confetti that will be released at midnight as the ball descends at the New Year's Eve Confetti Wishing Wall

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor