Celebrate World Margarita Day
By IANS | Published: February 22, 2023 11:30 AM 2023-02-22T11:30:13+5:30 2023-02-22T11:35:14+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 22 To enjoy at home and create your own happy hour just the way you like it - spicy, smoky, sweet - here are a a variety of special Margarita recipes by The St. Regis Goa Resort!
CLASSIC MARGARITA
. Tequila - 45ml
. Cointreau - 15ml
. Freshly Squeezed Lime juice 15ml
. Garnished with Fresh Lime Jelly
GRILLED TOMATO MARGARITA
. Tomato and jalapeno shrub - 30ml
. Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice - 15ml
. Tequila - 60ml
. Garnished with Tomato leather
PINA RITA
. Pineapple Lemongrass Shrub - 30ml
. Citrus solution - 12ml
. Tequila - 60ml
. Garnished with a Pineapple dehydrated
EL POMELO
. Grapefruit Juice 20ml
. Freshly Squeezed lemon juice - 10ml
. Tequila - 60ml
. Garnished with a rim of citrus peel powder and candied Grapefruit
