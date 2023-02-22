Celebrate World Margarita Day

New Delhi, Feb 22 To enjoy at home and create your own happy hour just the way you like it - spicy, smoky, sweet - here are a a variety of special Margarita recipes by The St. Regis Goa Resort!

CLASSIC MARGARITA

. Tequila - 45ml

. Cointreau - 15ml

. Freshly Squeezed Lime juice 15ml

. Garnished with Fresh Lime Jelly

GRILLED TOMATO MARGARITA

. Tomato and jalapeno shrub - 30ml

. Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice - 15ml

. Tequila - 60ml

. Garnished with Tomato leather

PINA RITA

. Pineapple Lemongrass Shrub - 30ml

. Citrus solution - 12ml

. Tequila - 60ml

. Garnished with a Pineapple dehydrated

EL POMELO

. Grapefruit Juice 20ml

. Freshly Squeezed lemon juice - 10ml

. Tequila - 60ml

. Garnished with a rim of citrus peel powder and candied Grapefruit

