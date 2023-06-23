Celebrity Hair and Makeup Artist Malcolm M Fernandes shares tip & tricks which helps makeup last longer in humidity

Heat and sunlight have a real, chemical effect on your beauty products. Heat and humidity causes wax, oil and water to separate, destabilising the product and rendering them useless, while sunlight can cause oxidation. In such a scenario let us have a look at some of the key tips to follow which helps makeup last longer in humidity.

The right moisturizer

The way you care for your skin is just as important as the makeup you apply on it. "Use an oil-free moisturizer in the morning," , and opt for an oil-free foundation formula to match. These will be less likely to leave your face greasy throughout the day, especially in the heat.

Invest in a good makeup primer

You won't regret the few seconds it takes to apply a makeup primer, which goes on after moisturizer but before face makeup. "Primers are definitely the way to go in summer," says Malcolm, "They really help hold makeup in place without feeling like a heavy additional layer.

Less Makeup

If you want to prevent your makeup from creasing and caking then Less is more. "If you can, just use a tinted moisturizer and a concealer where you need it, or just the concealer " says Malcolm. "Makeup likes to move around when it's hot, so the best way to avoid that is to wear less of it."

Go Matte

Matte makeup stays on better than creamy or glossy products, and since it's formulated without mineral oil or petrolatum it won't crease throughout the day. It's also a boon for oily or sweat-prone skin.

Powering shadows and liners

For longer-lasting eyeshadow, avoid using eye cream on your lids (it can break down makeup), and smooth on an eye primer instead. "It will minimize creasing and create a base for the shadow to cling to so it lasts longer," says Malcolm,. For the ultimate in all-day wearability, layer a powder eye shadow over a cream. Doubling up works for eyeliner, too. "Apply your regular pencil or cream liner, then use a small angled brush to press dark shadow over the liner to set it for longer wear,"

Choose waterproof mascara

Love to swim? Don't worry about getting raccoon eyes - there are lots of amazing long-wear makeup products out there these days. "Invest in a good waterproof mascara, or if you're blonde, get your eyelashes tinted," Stiles advises. Check out our beauty editors' favorite waterproof makeup!

Skip the shimmer

Everyone loves a nice dewy glow, but there's a big difference between a healthy radiance and an over-the-top shine. "Avoid cream foundations or anything too luminous, as the humidity will make you extra shiny and sweaty-looking if you have too much sparkle on your skin," says Malcolm.

Glow up with the bronzer .

For, "natural" summertime radiance, nothing beats a well-done bronzer. Choose one that's no more than two shades deeper than your skin tone.

Swap heavy lipsticks for lip stains

Toss your heavy matte lipsticks for the summer and try the season's simplest trend: lip stains.These long-lasting formulas offer sheer coverage that can be built up, making them super versatile. "Stains are lovely because you can always add a lip balm for moisture without worrying about the color traveling,"

Always finish with a setting spray.

The final step in getting your makeup to last all day and night is to spritz on a makeup setting spray to seal in your look. Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray is one of my favourite.