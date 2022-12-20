Celebs in their favourite corner at home

New Delhi, Dec 20 If there's one thing that fans have always been curious about is the swanky homes of celebrities. And thanks to the digital age, we are now closer than ever to have a sneak peek inside their lavish abodes. Step inside the luxury homes of Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Siddharth Malhotra, and discover their favourite spots, showcased on their very own social media handles.

Tiger Shroff

No surprises that Tiger's favourite spot is his balcony or deck. From hanging out with friends, to working out, there's nothing like doing it out in the open. It seems Tiger prefers his workouts with the cool breeze and lush vegetation on the balcony.

Soha Ali Khan

Another home gym fan, Soha's second top spot after her workout area is the sofa where she and daughter cuddle up and spend quality time together. Soha captioned this photo of her daughter Inaaya, who appears to be longing the outside world as she gazes out a window, "Confined to our columns and rows #neveracrossword."

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana's wall of fame is the star's top spot. He's often photographed in front of his display unit surrounded by awards and accolades fom IIFA, Stardust etc. Him, his wife Tahira Kashyap, and their two children reside in a 4,000 square foot home. The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor frequently uploads pictures of his home. His exquisitely decorated room features pastel hues and soft furnishings like carpets and light wood floors.

Kriti Kulhari

Nothing compares to relaxing with your pet while watching the passing of time outside. And Kirti did exactly that.

Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif just relocated to a beautiful home with a view of the ocean. The actress posted a picture of her house on Instagram, with her lounging on a grey sofa. The couple's home features rustic minimalism interior design. One can clearly discern glimpses of light-coloured woods and a shelf arrangement with modern artefacts in the background.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's LA home's exterior is as posh as its interior. The actress frequently posts photos of her intimate gatherings from the mansion she shares with her husband Nick Jonas. She has a wooden deck, a pool area, and contemporary porch furniture, perfect for social gatherings.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's opulent new home is stunning. His lavish residence, which is reported to be a duplicate of his ancestral home in Budhana, Uttar Pradesh, is situated in the Versova neighbourhood of Mumbai.

Ananya Panday

Much like every millennial, Ananya Panday too is addicted to social media. The actress is never afraid to upload images of the lively home, she and her parents share. Her home is a creative fusion of modern and historical aesthetics, with monochromatic flooring, a living area filled with sunlight, and rustic doors.

Siddharth Malhotra

Siddharth Malhotra's cosy abode has been designed by Gauri Khan herself. This famous residence appears distinctive with its simple and warm tones, unlike typical bachelor pads. The actor's home, which is located in Mumbai's upscale Pali Hill neighbourhood, is adorned with antiques, wood, and lights that reflect his unmatched sense of style.

