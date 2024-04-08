Chaitra Navratri 2023: Home Decor Ideas to For the Special Occasion

Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival, will begin on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. Also known as Vasanta Navratri, the festival will start on April 9 and end on April 17. All the nine days of Navratri are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti.

Flower Decoration

Flowers hold immense significance in Hindu culture and play a pivotal role in Navratri celebrations. Adorning your home with fresh floral arrangements not only adds natural beauty but also symbolises purity and devotion. Marigolds, lotus flowers, jasmine, and rose petals are commonly used during Navratri.

Diyas

Lighting plays a significant role in Navratri celebrations as it symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Illuminate your home with an array of diyas, candles, and string lights to create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Earthen pots

For Navratri decorations, a variety of forms, sizes, and designs of sustainable clay pots are perfect. Without a traditional pot in your puja room, no puja is complete. This pot can be adorned with vibrant laces, beads, and tiny mirrors.