Chaitra Navratri 2024: Ghatsthapana Date, Time, Significance, and Know Brahma Muhurta for Kalash Sthapana and Vidhi

Chaitra Navratri is one of the first festivals after the Marathi New Year, which starts on the 9th of April and ends on the 17th of April is RamNavami the birth of Lord Ram which is believed to be the seventh reincarnation of lord Vishnu. People who celebrate this festival observe 9 days of fasting. It is a celebration of good over evil. Sandhi Puja, a significant ritual during Navratri, is performed at the time when Ashtami Tithi ends and Navami Tithi starts, believed to be the time when Devi Chamunda appeared to kill demons, Chanda and Munda.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Date

The festival of Chaitra Navratri is given great importance in Hindu religion. According to the Vedic calendar, the Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month will start from 11:50 pm on 08 April this year, which will end at 08:30 pm the next day i.e. 09 April 2024. In such a situation, based on Udaya Tithi, Chaitra Navratri will start from 09th April. This year there will be Sarvartha Siddhi and Amrit Yoga on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. In Vedic astrology, worship in these yogas is very auspicious.

Chaitra Navratri Kalash Sthapana (Chaitra Navratri 2024 Shubh Muhurat)

This year, Chaitra Navratri begins on April 9th with the ritual of establishing the Kalash on Pratipada Tithi, marking the start of the auspicious festival dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga. It is considered propitious to perform this ritual on the first day of Navratri, Chaitra Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi, adhering to the auspicious timing. As per the Vedic calendar calculations, the Panchak period will conclude at 07:32 am on April 09, signifying the auspicious time to set up the Kalash after this period. Avoid initiating the Ghat Sthapana during the inauspicious Choghadiya at 09:11. According to the Panchang calculations, the favorable Choghadiya will prevail from 09:12 to 10:47, offering a suitable window for the establishment of the Kalash. The most auspicious time for Kalash installation on April 09 falls between 11:57 am to 12:48 pm, known as the Abhijeet Muhurta, ideal for this ritual. Additionally, during this time, the combination of Vaighrit Yoga and Ashwini Nakshatra further enhances the auspiciousness of Ghatasthapana, worship resolutions, and mantra chanting.

Key Timings:

- Brahma Muhurta: 04:31 am to 05:17 am

- Abhijeet Muhurta: 11:57 am to 12:48 pm

- Vijay Muhurta: 02:30 pm to 03:21 pm

- Twilight Muhurta: 06:42 pm to 07:05 pm

Auspicious Periods:

- Amrit Kaal: 10:38 pm to 12:04 pm

- Nishita Kaal: 12:00 to 12:45 at night

- Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: 07:32 am to 05:06 pm

- Amrit Siddhi Yoga: 07:32 am to 05:06 pm

Instructions for Chaitra Navratri Kalash Installation Puja:

The worship of Maa Durga holds special significance during Navratri, observed with a 9-day fast. On the first morning of Navratri, clean your house, create Swastikas on both sides of the main door, and adorn the door with a festoon of fresh mango or Ashoka leaves for happiness and prosperity. Following a morning bath, install the idol or image of Goddess Durga on a wooden pedestal or seat after drawing a Swastika symbol. Place the idol of Shri Ganesha on the left side of Maa Durga's idol. Subsequently, sow barley in an earthen pot in front of the Mother Goddess, symbolizing prosperity and happiness. If you are unfamiliar with any mantras for worshipping the Mother Goddess, you can solely chant the Navarna mantra from Durga Saptashati, 'Om Ain Hreem Kleem Chamundayai Vichche,' while offering worship materials. Offer cosmetic items and coconut flakes to the Goddess. Light a ghee lamp in the southeast direction of your worship area and recite the mantra 'Om Deepo Jyoti: Parabrahma Deepo Jyotir Janardanah.' Recite 'Deepo Haratu Mein Papam Pooja Deep Namostute' and perform Aarti. Illuminate a continuous lamp of pure desi ghee during the Mother Goddess's worship.