Chaitra Navratri 2024: Ram Lalla To Adorn Special Khaddi Vastra Till Ram Navami Announces Ram Mandir Trust (Watch Video)

Ram Lalla, the infant form of Lord Rama, will soon be adorned in special hand-woven and hand-spun khadi cotton vastra (clothes), decorated with real gold khaddi (खड्डी) hand block prints. This was announced today by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the official body overseeing the construction and management of the Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.According to the trust, the intricate block prints used for the decoration are all inspired by Vaishnav chinha or symbols related to Lord Vishnu. “From first day of Chaitra Navratri, till Shri Ramnavami, the vastra of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar are going to be special. Bhagwan will wear vastra made of special hand woven & hand spun khadi cotton, decorated with real gold khaddi hand block print. The block prints used in printing are all inspired by Vaishnav Chinha.

Special rituals will be held in Ayodhya next month during the nine-day Chaitra Navratri that will culminate in Ram Navami on April 17.This will be the first Chaitra Navratri after the opening of the Ram temple.The celebrations will begin on April 9 with the commencement of Navratri.The district administration will focus on controlling the crowd and making elaborate security arrangements to make sure no untoward incident takes place during this festive period.Apart from the Ram Janmabhoomi campus, Dashrath Mahal, Kanak Bhawan and other historic places in Ayodhya will also be decked up for the nine-day long festival.Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, said, “During Navratri, Ayodhya will be soaked in religious fervour. People from across the country will come down to the temple town to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla after the opening of the grand temple.”