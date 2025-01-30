Chandan Roy Sanyal Birthday: 5 Times the Kaminey Actor Owned the Style Game

Published: January 30, 2025

Chandan Roy Sanyal, who first caught our attention with his powerful debut in Rang De Basanti, has been winning hearts ever since with his incredible performances in Kaminey, Aashram, Ray, Jab Harry Met Sejal, and more. But it’s not just his acting that’s turning heads his fashion sense is equally impressive! Whether it’s on the red carpet or in casual settings, Chandan always manages to nail that effortless yet stylish look.

On his special day, let’s take a closer look at his outfits that prove he’s not just a brilliant actor but also a true stylish.
 

Red Carpet Ready

Effortlessly Stylish

The deep-toned marble print suit paired with statement accessories exudes luxury with an edge.

Make it Quirky Orange 

Power and precision!

The rich brown velvet, gold accents, and spiked loafers make for a bold yet sophisticated fashion statement.

Effortlessly Suave

The off-white suit with bold navy stripes exudes a refined yet edgy charm, perfectly complemented by the sleek accessories and rugged beard.

