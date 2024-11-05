Chhath Puja 2024 Mehendi Designs: New Simple, and Beautiful Pattern Images to Try This Festive Season

Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu festival celebrated in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as in the Madhesh region of Nepal. It is observed on the Shashti Tithi (sixth day) of the Kartik Shukla Paksha, which falls six days after Diwali. Chhath Puja will be celebrated on November 7, 2024, this year. Before the festival, women apply henna (mehendi) on their hands, as it is considered auspicious to adorn hands with mehendi on special occasions. In honor of Chhath Puja 2024, we bring you beautiful mehendi designs, HD images of mehendi patterns, and Arabic designs that you can easily apply to your hands for this occasion.

During Chhath Puja, people observe fasts and follow various rituals. This day is dedicated to the worship of Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God. As the festival approaches, here are some beautiful mehendi designs that you can try. If you’re running short on time for preparations, we’ve got you covered with easy mehendi video tutorials. These designs areg 1 quick to make, require little effort, and can be applied without much hassle.