Christmas 2022: Breakfast recipes for this festive season

Christians around the world celebrate Christmas on December 25. It is observed to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, whom the Christians believe to be the son of God. The festival calls for a grand celebration and is one of the major festivals. The popularity of the festival could well be ascertained from the fact that every year in the month of December, gifts and other items worth billions are sold across the world, mostly in western countries.

Christmas breakfasts, including pancakes and nachos, try this festive season: Pancakes are a fan favourite in most households, but beacuse they are hands on work for the person cooking, they aren't a favourite for parties This is a simple recipe all yoy required is make your classic pancake batter and let it sit for a few minutes. Spray your baking sheet well with baking spray or butter and flour. Heat your oven to 425 degrees. Pour pancake batter in even layer onto baking sheet and add toppings. Bake for 15 minutes then brush on some melted butter before serving.

Another is breakfast Nachos these crispy chips are topped with eggs, sausage, bacon, salsa, and melty cheddar cheese. You can even add some heat with a jalapeno. All you need is tortilla chips, eggs, room temperature water,

butter, cooked breakfast sausage links, microwaved according to package directions, sliced, ready-to-serve bacon pieces, fresh salsa, shredded cheddar cheese and jalapeno pepper.

Loaded Mashed-Potato Waffles, the potato-based waffles are loaded with cheese and scallions then topped with fried eggs and toppings of your choice. To make this the required ingredients are baking potatoes—peeled, 2 large eggs, lightly beaten, all-purpose flour, kosher salt, baking powder, shredded extra-sharp yellow cheddar cheese, plus more for topping, melted unsalted butter, crumbled cooked bacon, chopped chives and sour cream for topings.