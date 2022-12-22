Christmas 2022: Delicious desserts to make your holiday sweeter

Christmas is celebrated every year on december 25, the festival marks celebration of the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ is worshipped as the Messiah of God in Christian Mythology. Hence, his birthday is one of the most joyous ceremonies amongst Christians. Although the festival is mainly celebrated by the followers of Christianity, it is one of the most enjoyed festivals all over the globe. Christmas symbolizes merriment and love. It is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm by everyone, no matter what religion they follow.

It is the most wonderful time of the year. try these delicious dessert for christmas:

Christmas celebration are not complete without a classic trifle recipe. This stunning dessert features layers of madeira sponge, fruit jelly, custard and cream. Put 750g frozen summer fruit in a pan with 200g caster sugar and 1 litre water and bring to a gentle simmer. Cook for 2 mins, then scoop out 6 tbsp fruit and 150ml juice. Now carry on cooking the fruit in the pan for 5 mins. Make the custard according to pack instructions with 75g custard powder, 1.2l milk and 50g caster sugar to create a really thick custard. Cover the surface with baking paper while it cools a little. Pile half 2 cubed madeira cakes into a trifle bowl, spoon over the reserved juice and berries, then 4 tbsp sherry or cassis. Pour over a thick layer of custard, pushing it against the side of the dish to seal in the cake below. Leave to cool and set with a skin this makes a barrier for the jelly. When the custard is cold and set, and the jelly is on the point of setting, spoon the jelly over the custard and chill until ready to complete. Whip 300-450ml double cream with 1 tsp vanilla extract and 2 tbsp icing sugar until just holding its shape, then spoon round the bowl over the set jelly. Scatter with 2 crushed amaretti biscuits and chill until ready to serve.

Transform your usual Christmas pavlova with the addition of clementines, pistachios, mint and dark chocolate, plus a mincemeat and rum-infused cream filling. To make this heat the oven to 140C/120C fan/gas 1. For the meringue, whisk the egg whites to stiff peaks in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachments. Continue whisking until all the sugar has been incorporated and the meringue looks stiff, glossy and holds tall peaks when the beaters are lifted. Briefly whisk in the vanilla, cornflour and vinegar.For the cream, whip the cream, sugar and rum or brandy together until just starting to thicken. Fold in the mincemeat gently to create a marble effect, then spoon the cream over the cooled meringue. Top with the satsuma slices, chopped pistachios, grated chocolate, mint leaves and orange zest.