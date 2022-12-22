Christmas 2022: Dinner recipes to try this festive season

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25. The season of Christmas that begins from Thanksgiving brings festivity and joy to everyone's lives. Thanksgiving is the day when people thank the almighty for blessing them with harvest and also show gratitude towards all the good things and people around. On Christmas, people wish Merry Chirstmas and pray that the day takes all away the negativity and darkness from people's life.

Here are some dishes you can try for this Christmas: Breathe a new life into prawn cocktail, a classisc Chirstmas cocktail, with the addition of some Cajun spices it is flaovored packed mordern twist. To make prawn cocktail first combine all the ingredients for the Cajun seasoning mix the prawns with the buttermilk and 3 tbsp of the Cajun seasoning in a large bowl. Take one prawn at a time, gently shake off any excess buttermilk mixture, then dip into the coating using a fork, turning to ensure it is fully covered before transferring to a plate. Leave to rest for 15 mins. Heat a 10cm depth of oil in a shallow saucepan or deep-fat fryer until it reaches 180C, or when a cube of bread dropped into the oil browns within 20 seconds. Fry the coated prawns in batches of 10 for 4-5 mins per batch until golden and crisp. Transfer to a plate lined with kitchen paper using a slotted spoon and leave to drain. Repeat until all the prawns are cooked.

Another recipe ypu can try out is Smoked Salmon blinis which you can rustle up in less than 20 minutes. Warm the blinis. Spread the blinis with the cream cheese, lay the salmon trimmings on top and scatter over the cress. Season with black pepper and serve immediately.

