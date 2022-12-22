Christmas 2022: Foods to consume to detox after celebration

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25. Young children are especially excited about Christmas as they receive gifts and great Christmas treats. The treats include chocolates, cakes, cookies, etc. People on this day visit churches with their families and friends and light candles in front of the idol of Jesus Christ. Churches are decorated with fairy lights and candles. People also create fancy Christmas cribs and adorn them with gifts, lights, etc.

It is no secret that diets take a backseat during the festive season. However, after having gorged on all the sweet cakes and alcohol during Christmas, our bodies do need to get back on track with a cleansing plan including nutritious meals. Below are some foods you can consume to balance out those extra calories you gained during Christmas. Foods to consume to detox after Christmas celebration:

Eat plenty of Fibre: Organic fruits and vegetables offer a vast amount of beneficial fibre. Cauliflower, Kale, Savoy Cabbage and Carrots are excellent sources to replenish our fibre stores.

Hydrate your body: Providing enough fluid to your body helps to get rid of toxins and keeps us energised. You can keep a glass on your desk or your bedside table to help you drink enough throughout the day. To start the day healthy and cleanse, a good option is to drink a glass of warm lemon water. It strengthens the immune system with the added vitamin C from freshly squeezed lemon and it plays a central role in detoxification.

Give Intermittent Fasting a go: This fasting is also called interval fasting, you can only eat at set times, and you give your body a rest for a certain number of 16 hours in the beginning. That means you might have your first meal of the day at around 11 am, then consume the remaining calories before 7 pm and then fast again until 11 am the next day.

Sports, Yoga and Stretching: Regular exercise such as yoga or stretching exercises impact favourably on the whole body and thus promote blood circulation, after exercise, you feel fitter and digestion is improved. Increased blood flow also reduces fatigue and lethargy.