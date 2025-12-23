Christmas 2025 Celebrations in Mumbai: Spend Your Festive Holiday at Unique Regional Food Flavors

As the city gears up for the 2025 holiday season, Mumbai's top dining destinations have unveiled a stellar lineup of Christmas celebrations. Whether you are looking for a high-energy musical afternoon, a refined progressive Indian dinner, or a unique regional food festival, the city’s hospitality landmarks are ready to make your Christmas unforgettable.

Musical Afternoon at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

For those who want to blend gourmet food with world-class entertainment, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar is the place to be this December 25th. The hotel’s signature restaurant, JW Café, is hosting a spectacular open-air Christmas Brunch.

The highlight of the afternoon is an exclusive live performance by Marshall Hamburger, the winner of Australian Idol. Guests can enjoy a lavish global holiday spread—featuring festive seafood, roast meats, and a dedicated pâtisserie counter—while soaking in the sunlit, joyful atmosphere. It is designed as a perfect outing for families and friends to celebrate togetherness.

Refined Elegance at Musaafer

If your idea of Christmas involves sophisticated ambience and progressive flavours, Musaafer is redefining the festive spirit. Known for its elevated Indian cuisine, the restaurant has curated three distinct experiences for the season:

Christmas Eve Dinner: An exquisitely curated meal featuring timeless Indian tastes with a modern twist.

Christmas Brunch: A leisurely afternoon accompanied by soulful live music.

Countdown Dinner: A spectacular end-of-year celebration with live music to welcome 2025 in style.

Also Read | Christmas 2025 Special: Best Places to Visit in Mumbai for a Perfect Festive Experience.

A Unique Twist: The Great South Indian Biryani Festival

For vegetarians and lovers of regional soul food, Kamats Legacy is breaking tradition with a flavorful celebration. Their Great South Indian Biryani Festival brings "Amma-style" authentic biryanis from across the five Southern states to Mumbai.

The star of the show is the Unlimited South Indian Veg Biryani Thali, which features five iconic regional varieties prepared with traditional spices:

Ambur Kathal Veg Biryani: A jackfruit-based specialty.

Donne Veg Biryani: The famous green-hued aromatic rice from Karnataka.

Thalassery Soya Biryani: A Malabar classic with a protein twist.

Coconut Milk Veg Rice & Hyderabadi Paneer Biryani: Comforting and rich flavors to round off the meal.

Plan Your Festive Outing

With Christmas Eve and Christmas Day just around the corner, these venues are expected to be in high demand. Whether it’s the global luxury of Sahar or the traditional warmth of Kamats, Mumbai’s 2025 Christmas calendar promises a feast for both the heart and the stomach.