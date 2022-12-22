Christmas carnival: Sleigh this season in Delhi in 5 ways

As Christmas 2022 approaches quickly, Delhi is preparing for the festive season. The Christmas festivities this year will be the most enjoyable yet because the national capital is back to normal following the pandemic that lasted for two years.

Christmas Eve is something to look forward to before we prepare to pull out the new calendars and say goodbye to the rollercoaster that was 2022!

Here are some places you should go if you're planning a Christmas evening celebration in Delhi.



Mass at the Vatican Embassy Chapel: Since it is believed that Christ was born at night, traditional Christmas services are held at midnight. Join the celebrations at the lovely Vatican Embassy chapel, whether you are a Christian or not. The chapel, built in traditional Roman architecture, features a stunning nativity scene and a massive Christmas tree. You can even join the carolers for a few songs! Don't forget to stay after service to enjoy the Christmas bonfire, which will be followed by fruit cake and piping hot coffee.



Christmas market: Christmas markets crop up all over the city throughout December. The German Christmas Market is a prominent Christmas market in the city, where you can purchase German Christmas cakes, German sausages, and beer, in addition to the traditional gift goods and Christmas decorations.

The Kids Christmas Carnival at Select Citywalk mall in Saket is another prominent Christmas carnival in Delhi. The carnival features India's largest Christmas tree (70 feet tall) and other kiosks where you can purchase gifts, decorative goods, winter clothes, cakes, and candles, and try various types of food. For the little ones, there are workshops, activities, and performances.



Traditional Christmas roast: Christmas is a time for overindulgence in particular!Christmas Eve supper or Christmas brunch at the Imperial Hotel The hotel, which is one of Delhi's most famous Christmas attractions, is decorated with reindeer, Christmas trees, fake snow, and Santa himself. Enjoy a delectable array of roast turkey, grilled salmon, mulled wine, and Christmas pudding—a very merry Christmas!

If you're looking for something a little different, go to Olive in Mehrauli, where you can soak up the winter sun while enjoying an unlimited Christmas buffet with live pasta, pizza, soup, and salad stations.



Christmas shopping: Christmas is a time to purchase gifts for family, friends, and yourself. Khan Market, Promenade Mall (Vasant Kunj), Select Citywalk (Saket), and South Extension Market are some of the greatest places to shop in Delhi during the holidays. There's a good selection of Christmas decorations—baubles, wreaths, and tree ornaments—as well as sweets, confectionary, and gift goods. If you're looking for a gift for a sweet tooth, Wengers (Connaught Place), Maison des Desserts (Hauz Khas Village), and The Oberoi Patisserie and Delicatessen all have wonderful Christmas cakes and puddings (Zakhir Hussein Marg).



Spread some Christmas cheer: Christmas is a season of giving, so why not share some holiday cheer with your four-legged friends? Volunteer at the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Shelter or Friends of the Animals. You can also provide food, medicine, and blankets for the animals, and perhaps even adopt a pet for yourself!