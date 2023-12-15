Common Signs of a Silent Heart Attack

Many people are getting silent heart attacks which is also known as silent myocardial infarction are attacks that occur without the typical symptoms like chest pain or discomfort. Symptoms of these attacks are hard to indicate, but there are some signs that can help us to know if we are having heart attack.

Here are some signs and symptoms.

If you're feeling extremely tired, even after resting enough, it could be a sign of a silent heart attack. Look out for unexplained exhaustion that lasts for days or weeks. Unlike a typical heart attack, silent ones might cause mild chest discomfort or pressure that comes and goes, feeling like indigestion or muscle aches.

Feeling breathless, especially during or without physical activity, could signal a heart problem. If you suddenly become breathless even with minimal effort or at rest, take notice. Silent heart attacks may bring mild nausea, stomach pain, or indigestion, so pay attention to unexplained or recurring digestive issues.

Sweating without an apparent reason, especially in cold temperatures or during rest, might indicate a silent heart attack. If you start sweating excessively without physical activity or a change in temperature, be aware. Silent heart attacks can also cause discomfort or pain in the jaw, neck, arms, back, or stomach, so watch for mild or intermittent pain away from the chest.

Feeling faint, dizzy, or experiencing unexplained lightheadedness may indicate a silent heart attack. Keep an eye on sudden or recurring dizziness or a feeling of almost fainting. Changes in sleep patterns, like insomnia or frequent awakenings, may also occur. Silent heart attacks can lead to feelings of anxiety or unease, so take note of unexplained worry or dread.

General weakness or aching sensations in the upper body, including the arms, shoulders, or upper back, could be signs of a silent heart attack. Don't ignore these signs; seek prompt medical attention. If you experience any of these symptoms, contact your healthcare provider or call emergency services immediately.