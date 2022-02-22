Consider this if you have a family history of oral cancer

New Delhi, Feb 22 In one's daily life, it is not uncommon to spot images warning one of oral cancer — on cigarette packets, precautionary adverts ahead of movies, and even on television. This major global public health problem in India, however, has a high incidence and is only growing. In India, over five people die every hour due to oral cancer. As shocking as the statistic may be, oral cancer remains the major cause of death from oral disease worldwide.

At the individual level, oral cancer can have multiple risk factors, some of them being family history. While being at-risk or predisposed may not always translate into a case of cancer, those with some family history of cancer are believed to be at high risk of cancer. Research also shows that globally, about four out of five people with oral cancer use tobacco, and about 70 percent are heavy drinkers. There are a staggering 274.9 million tobacco users in India, and as per the National Family Health Survey - 5, 18.8 per cent of all Indian men aged 15 and above consume alcohol, while 1.3 percent of women aged 15 and above consume alcohol — adding up to paint a rather worrisome picture.

What is oral cancer ?

It includes malignancy of the vermillion borders of the lips and all surfaces of the oral cavity including the anterior two-thirds of the tongue. These cancers occur predominantly as squamous cell carcinomas, and are highly lethal, incapacitating, and disfiguring.

Historically, the death rate associated with oral cancer has been particularly high due to late-stage diagnosis and intervention. According to the World Health Organisation

