Creative Conversations: Adit Minocha, Dipraj Jadhav, Himani Chowdhary and Harsh Rane on International Creators Day 2024

International Creators Day, observed annually on April 23rd, is a momentous celebration of creativity and innovation across a spectrum of disciplines including art, music, literature, film, and design. This day serves as a tribute to the tireless efforts, exceptional talent, and unwavering commitment of creators worldwide, as they enrich our lives with their distinctive ideas, narratives, and creations. On International Creators Day, we talk to some popular faces on the internet, who keep us hooked with their relatable content.

Adit Minocha

In the realm of Instagram and singing, the possibilities for creativity are boundless. Trends can emerge unexpectedly, making any song a potential hit. Similarly, Point of View (POV) content can resonate deeply with audiences, reaching countless individuals. Adit Minocha is a prime example of a creator who excels in both realms. As a singer and digital content creator, he seamlessly blends music and relatable content. His journey into content creation began in his teenage years, showcasing his knack for engaging storytelling and musical talent. Talking about his creative process, when developing new content Adit says, I’ve been consuming a lot of content from different genres ever since i was a kid and that’s a big part of my creative process. Firstly, consuming, find the perfect content to react to or make a video on. Or sometimes it's just really random, where im doing a menial task or house chores and i’d suddenly get ideas. Once the idea is set, it’s a lot about spontaneity rather than scripting. I prefer making my videos authentic and the reactions are natural and jokes are more improv than written.



Dipraj Jadhav

Making headlines when a video edited by him went viral in 2015. His first ever upload, a meme mashup of a dialogue by actor Riteish Deshmukh from the Marathi movie Lai Bhaari with a video clip from the English film Kung Fu Panda, garnered a lot of views and attention—with even Deshmukh sharing it. Dipraj has become a social media sensation today. Mentioning about the impact of content creation on society Dipraj says, - It can educate and inform people about important issues, raising awareness and promoting understanding. Additionally, it can inspire and motivate individuals to take positive actions, whether it's advocating for social change, embracing diversity, or fostering empathy and compassion. When quizzed about his approach on the creative process Dipraj adds he tries to keep things simple.

Himani Chowdhary

Himani Chowdhary, a finance influencer, who is making investment jargon easy to understand is on a mission to simplify finance for the novice. After establishing herself as on of the top financial content creators of the country, Himani explained how she handles criticism and feedback from audience. Criticism is part and parcel of this work. Within my community there is a possibility that one section didn't like the video or something I said and others loved it? We need to understand that content creators attract all types of people and with that comes huge expectations. So I try not to get bogged down by these expectations and try to accommodate everyone while maintaining my comfort and uniqueness.

I hold monthly feedback sessions with my community and try to incorporate as much as I can. It is possible that someone followed me just to see one type of video which they liked and they may get irritated if I post videos of different formats. It is my responsibility to hence cater to all types of audience. Himani adds, Demands and expectations are unmanageable after a point of time. I usually listen and read any type of demands that are coming in while making sure it goes with my content strategy and goals.



Harsh Rane

Harsh Rane, a comedic virtuoso, effortlessly infuses laughter into every aspect of his craft. As an online sensation, he has captivated the hearts of over 500,000 individuals with his remarkable talent and artistry. His content delves into relatable subjects such as friendships, daily life, and much more, leaving his audience in stitches with his witty observations and humorous anecdotes. His audience really fell in love with his content after which he regularly started posting content to garner more love from his fans. Harsh believes audience is smart enough to mention their wants in the comments section which gives us additional topics to put our hands on. When asked about his creative process, Harsh says, Observation is very important when it comes to creating content, that's how you get the relatability factor in your content.