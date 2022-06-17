New Delhi, June 17 Pernod Ricard India launched Havana Club 7, a super-premium rum that brings you 'Cuba in a Bottle', at a quintessentially Cuban event in the capital. Havana Club 7 caters to young, affluent customers who enjoy exclusivity and indulgent experiences. It's a dark rum aged in ex-Bourbon barrels that brings out the rich natural flavours of Cuba in a unique way.

Havana Club is a global brand that sells 4.5 million cases per year and aspires to sell 6 million cases by 2028. It is a well-known brand, having received 54 awards in 2021 and 37 awards in the first half of 2022.

During the weekend's launch event at 1AQ Square, The Art Centre, Mehrauli, Cuban creative energy was at the forefront, with elements that define Cuban culture, such as art, cuisine, and music, at the forefront. The rum itself was the event's highlight, energising guests with its Cuban flavours, which are a delectable blend of aromatic tobacco, sweet tropical fruits, spices, and vanilla notes.

The Cuban spirit was further enhanced by the presence of prominent members of the Cuban Embassy, including Ambassador of Cuba, Alejandro Simancas Marín, Deputy Head of Mission, Abel Aballe Despaigne and Secretary, Press and Culture, Malena Rojas Medina. Guests at the event included some of the biggest names from the mixology, hospitality and fashion spaces and saw restauranters Priyank Sukhija, TarunSibal, Avantica Sinha, VibhutiSood, Samrat Mukherjee, Ankur Bhatia, founder of Jimmy's Cocktails, RJ Mallishka, influencers Akanksha Redhu, Aman Vohra, Aien Jamir, Karan Sareen, Ankush Bahuguna, chefs Subir Saran, Dhruv Oberoi, Vardan Marwaha, Sabyasachi Gorai, designers Jenjum Gadi, Rishi and Vibhuti, Ankita Bansal, Gaurav Jagtiani, Charu Parashar, wedding designer Naina Bob, stylist Vikram Seth, etc. grooving to Cuban beats and savouring the delightful food and Havana Club 7.

Havana Club 7 is crafted for sipping or savouring on the rocks, and is ideal for delectable aperitifs, especially for those who enjoy experimenting with spirits and have a keen interest in aged spirits, boutique and craft liquor. Havana Club 7 has a flavour profile designed for discerning individuals who enjoy experimenting. Every year, a portion of a new batch of rum is returned to the barrel to age and mature for several more years before being used in future production. The cyclical process of ageing, maturing, and refining continues, and Havana Club 7 retains the spirit of that first batch from decades ago. The result is greater than the sum of its parts, each with its own story.

Commenting on the launch of Havana Club 7, Kartik Mohindra, CMO, Pernod Ricard India, said, "The Indian market has traditionally been dominated by only a few domestic rum brands. With consumers willing to expand their horizons and move beyond traditional spirits, the premium rum category is witnessing a buoyant growth. This is an opportunity for the next big wave in the liquor industry after Gin –- Rum!"

He further adds, "As one of the finest super premium rum brands in the country, Havana Club 7 is ideal for straight drinks and for exotic cocktails like Cacha, to be enjoyed by individuals who love to experiment with their spirits and who seek authenticity and exclusivity. We strive to capture the interest of connoisseurs who value craft, credible stories and experiences."

"The Embassy of Cuba is excited to be a part of the launch of the quintessentially Cuban rum, Havana Club 7. Historically the rum is associated with the sugar cane tradition in Cuba and is part of the Cuban national identity together with its music, dancing and Habanos Cigar. The Havana Club experience is a great way to discover the flavours of Cuba!" said Alejandro Simancas Marin, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba.

Havana Club 7 is currently available in Delhi, Maharashtra,Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

