DAG Presents Masterpieces

New Delhi, April 24 DAG has put together a selection of artworks highlighting the unrivalled richness and breadth of its collection of modern Indian art, ranging across the nineteenth and twentieth centuries for the thirteenth edition of India Art Fair to be held in New Delhi from April 28 - May 1.

Titled Masterpieces: 200 Years of Indian Art and curated by Dr. Giles Tillotson, Senior VP - Exhibitions and Publications at DAG, the exhibition features works dating from a period when artists grappled to combine traditional themes with new materials and conventions.

Landscape of Shiva by Manu Parekh

Beginning with an exceptionally fine and detailed Early Bengal oil painting depicting Krishna Lila, and a group of unusually large-format Kalighat paintings, the focus on iconography continues in early twentieth century works with paintings by M. V. Dhurandhar, Nandalal Bose and M. A. R. Chughtai. Radically new configurations including the rise of abstraction are found in mid-century works by Khagen Roy, K. K. Hebbar, Rameshwar Broota, M. F. Husain, S. H. Raza, Shanti Dave, and a large sculpture by Dhanraj Bhagat.

Though highly individual in approach, these artists share a common exploration of the border between the figural and the abstract. Laying the way for an even greater diversity in the late twentieth century are paintings by Bikash Bhattacharjee, G. R. Santosh, Rabin Mondal, Manu Parekh, and Prabhakar Barwe, and a sculpture by Amar Nath Sehgal— varying the personal inner visions of these artists from the tantric to the surreal.

Masterpieces: 200 Years of Indian Art closes with a more recent work by Madhvi Parekh, a large canvas that brings back the focus on iconography but with a difference: a Christian theme, familiar through Renaissance depictions, comes ‘home' in a naïve style derived from Indian folk art.

Mithun III by M F HusainMithun III by M F Husain

Place: INDIA ART FAIR 2022, BOOTH M-10

Days:

. VIP days: 28th & 29th April 2022

. Public days: 30th April & 01st May 2022

